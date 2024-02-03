AFCON 2023: Minister of Information congratulates Super Eagles on quarter-final victory

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over Angola in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’lvoire.

The minister said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the minister, with the Super Eagles 1-0 victory which qualifies Nigeria for the Semifinals, the road to claiming Nigeia’s fourth AFCON trophy is in sight.

Idris commended the fighting spirit of the Super Eagles, saying, “it is a gladiatorial performance that has gladdened the hearts of Nigerians across the world.

“With a performance like this, Nigerians look forward to more outstanding victories in the Super Eagles next matches leading to a befitting victory in the AFCON finals.”

The minister also called on Nigerians to continue in their support for the Super Eagles. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

