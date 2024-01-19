AFCON 2023: Lagos Fans extol Eagles heroic victory over Cote d’Ivoire

Some football fans in Lagos on Friday lauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria over their 1-0 defeat of the host country, Cote d’Ivoire, at the ongoing 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

They fans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victory was well deserved having played with passion and determination.

NAN reports that the Eagles needed a win having played a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their first group game to progress from their group.

Micheal Ezechie, an Engineer and a football fan, who expressed joy, said that he was confident before the match that the Super Eagles were going to win.

He said the team played well in the ”fairly balanced game”, adding that the Eagles deserved the victory.

Ezechie said that the team needed to play more from the midfield to support the attack so that they could create more scoring chances.

He urged the Eagles to play with more determination and zeal to defeat their opponent in their next match, against Guinea Bissau.

”If the Super Eagles play the way they played against Cote d’Ivoire I see them going far in the competition,” Ezechie said.

Femi Oreoluwa, a computer operator, said he was proud of the Super Eagles five star performance.

He said: ”if they can keep up with the tempo and do same against other oppositions, they can go ahead to the final.”

According to him, the team is star studded and nothing should stop their title ambition if they continue to play together as a solid team.

”We are pleased with their performance; it was indeed noteworthy; this is how we want them to show other teams that they are a great side.

”They have top quality players in their team; so what should be their problem in scoring, as it is, they need to believe in themselves,” he said.

Seun Bolarinwa, a Computer Analyst, also told NAN that the Eagles were tactically sound and played with a lot of determination.

He said that they gave their opponent close marking and really deserved their victory against Cote d’Ivoire.

Bolarinwa said that, going to the next group match against Guinea Bissau, the team should be more serious and resolute in their approach.

He said they should give it the seriousness it deserved, and the passion to play as a team should be their goal to achieve a good result. (NAN)

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

