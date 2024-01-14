AFCON 2023 kicks off with spectacular opening ceremony

The much-anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off on Saturday with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Ebimpé Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony commenced with a vibrant celebration of African diversity and culture, featuring a wide range of traditional Ivorian dances and music.

Donning colourful attires and accessories, the performers stunned the audience with diverse local dances, moves, beats, and musical instruments.

The stage, thereafter, came alive with the soulful voices of Dadju and Tayc, representing Congolese and Cameroonian origins, respectively. The duo sang in both French and English under African rhythms.

The audience was then treated to enchanting performances by the Ivorian coupé-décalé band from Abidjan, featuring young African artists.

In addition, renowned artists, including the Franco-Ivorian group Magic System, Nigerian sensation Yemi Alade, and Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan sang the infectious rhythm of the AFCON 2023 anthem, “Akwaba.”

The 24-nation tournament which will be hosted in six stadiums across five cities, will draw to a close on Feb. 11.(NAN)

By Muhyideen Jimoh

