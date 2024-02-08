Thursday, February 8, 2024
AFCON  2023: Kefas lauds Super Eagles over victory against S/Africa

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba on Thursday  commended the Super Eagles for their  exhilarating performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) ,and making it to the finals.

This is contained in a Statement by Mr Emmanuel Bello, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Digital Communication in Jalingo.

Kefas said that  the win over South Africa was a great demonstration of the team’s resilience and determination to make Nigerians happy.

“I urged the Super Eagles to go all the way and win the trophy as Nigerians are visibly excited over their performance.

“Sports have become a veritable tool for integration and cohesion as no one seems to know the region, tribe or religion of the player that  scores a goal,” he said.

The governor said his administration would greatly invest in sports development to meaningfully engage the youths, and tap into their talents for a better future.

The Eagles qualified for the final of AFCON, after defeating South Africa 4-2 through penalties in a pulsating semi-final clash .(NAN) 

By Gabriel Yough

