AFCON 2023: Izilein optimistic Super Eagles will triumph over Cameroon

A former coach of the Super Falcons, Godwin Izilein, said the Super Eagles would triumph over their Cameroonian counterparts on Saturday in Abidjan, Cote d`Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the round of 16 match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boignyi in Abidjan, Cote d`Ivoire at 9pm.

Izilein who stated this in an interview with NAN on Friday Calabar, said he was impressed with the Eagles flexibility, and purposeful football in their last two encounters at the tournament.

He urged the Eagles to improve on their performance in the last two matches, especially the transition between the midfield and the attack.

According to him, “with the tremendous improvement of Eagles in the ongoing AFCON, all I can say is that Cameroon are just unlucky to be meeting with them at this stage of the tournament.

“While Eagles have shown flexibility and more tactical play, I want to see a more coordinated play between the midfield and the attack against Cameroon on Saturday.

“I expect much from Alex Iwobi in the midfield and Victor Osimhen in the attack for the team to be complete.

“Eagles finishing has not been clinical and Osimhen needs to be careful in order not to lose value,”he said.

Izilein said that there has been a remarkable improvement in the performance of all the participating teams in the ongoing AFCON.

The former Super Falcons coach, who particularly singled out Cape Verde, said that the world needs to watch out for Africa in the round leather game.

“With what I have seen in this tournament, it will not be long before an African team will conquer the world,” he said.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

