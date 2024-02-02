Friday, February 2, 2024
AFCON 2023 : Imo football fans celebrate Super Eagles victory against Angola

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Some football fans in Owerri,  Imo  on Friday celebrated Super Eagles victory against  Angola, in a quarter final match  at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) in Coted’Ivoire.

The Eagles defeated their Angolan counterparts 1-0 through Ademola Lookman’s 41st minute goal with an assist from Moses Simon.

The fans  spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) c in Owerri, on Friday

Mr Israel Francis, who expressed satisfaction with the display of the team,   cautioned  them not to relent in their quest to lift the trophy.

” I’m excited we played well and showed great ability  and quality; this is what it takes to get to the final,”he said.

 Jahmoney,  a football fan advised the team to improve  on their goal scoring abilities  to avoid surprises from their opponents.

 “ We cannot condemn the boys, they have excelled but there is room for improvement, especially in the area of goal scoring “, he said.

Mrs Ugochi Udoka, a  food vendor, commended Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen for his consistency and persistence in spite the fatigue.

She urged the coach, José Peseiro to be quick in substituting   players who show signs of tiredness.

NAN reports that Nigeria will now await the  winner of the match  between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea. (NAN)

