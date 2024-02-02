AFCON 2023 : Imo football fans celebrate Super Eagles victory against Angola

Some football fans in Owerri, Imo on Friday celebrated Super Eagles victory against Angola, in a quarter final match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) in Coted’Ivoire.

The Eagles defeated their Angolan counterparts 1-0 through Ademola Lookman’s 41st minute goal with an assist from Moses Simon.

The fans spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) c in Owerri, on Friday

Mr Israel Francis, who expressed satisfaction with the display of the team, cautioned them not to relent in their quest to lift the trophy.

” I’m excited we played well and showed great ability and quality; this is what it takes to get to the final,”he said.

Jahmoney, a football fan advised the team to improve on their goal scoring abilities to avoid surprises from their opponents.

“ We cannot condemn the boys, they have excelled but there is room for improvement, especially in the area of goal scoring “, he said.

Mrs Ugochi Udoka, a food vendor, commended Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen for his consistency and persistence in spite the fatigue.

She urged the coach, José Peseiro to be quick in substituting players who show signs of tiredness.

NAN reports that Nigeria will now await the winner of the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea. (NAN)

By Victor Nwachukwu

