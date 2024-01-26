AFCON 2023: Football administrator urges Super Eagles to be coordinated

Ebere Amaraizu, former board member and South-East Director, Nationwide league One ( NLO), has urged the Super Eagles to play as a coordinated team in their match against Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

Amaraizu who stated this in an interview with NAN on Friday in Enugu, said this was not the time to display individual talent.

He said that the Eagles must scale up their attacking force to score goals in order to overcome their Cameroonian opponents.

According to him, the Eagles strength lies on the wings and it must be made more potent to connect with the attack.

“The mid-field must be cohesive and display that sense of creativity that will elicit penetrative and progressive passes that will bring the goals.

“The mid-field must be able to hold the ball to enable smooth transition from mid-field and offensive attack into opponent vital areas.

“The layers must be able to utilize the chances that will be created and if that is done Eagles will be able to get to the next level,” he said.

Amaraizu, who is also a certified football coach, said that the Indomitable Lions must not be taken for granted.

He said that Eagles must approach the game technically, tactically and avoiding complacency. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

