AFCON 2023 final to hold amid tight security

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire will hold on Sunday amid tight security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final will hold between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the hosts, the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire, at the 60,000 capacity Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium, D’Ebimpe.

The supporters of both Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire were already trooping into the stadium at the time of filling this report, with everyone subjected to high level of security screening before access to the stadium.

A NAN correspondent covering the final reports that security around the stadium has been beefed up with the support of the military.

Mobile prison vehicles are positioned at strategic positions at stadium to ensure a smooth operation for security agencies.

The stadium is also wearing a new look ahead of the final scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw in thier first game against Equatorial Guinea, dispatched hosts, Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire, 1-0 in the second game and recorded a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau in the last group B match.

The three-time African champions, defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 and secured a 1-0 win over the Palacas Negras of Angola in the quarter final.

Nigeria advanced to the final after a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout against South Africa in the semi final following a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

Nigeria won the AFCON title in 1980, 1994 and 2013. (NAN)

By Olayinka Owolewa