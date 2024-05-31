AFCON 2023 fallout: Otu gifts Terem Moffi N10m

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has gifted the Super Eagles forward, Teresa Moffi N10million for winning the silver ware with the Super Eagles at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Moffi received the gift Thursday night in Calabar alongside his father and younger brother.

Otu also commended the player for being a good ambassador of Cross River and fot

leading an exemplary life for the youths of the State to emulate.

The governor promised continued support for the Nice of France player, adding that his administration remained committed to youths and sport development as a way of curbing youth restiveness and creating opportunities for them.

“I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond.

“Like you, we have so many talents across the State and we will continue to create opportunities for them to blossom.

“It is for that reason that we are making a lot of investment on youth and sports development,” Otu stated.

He also commended the Super Eagles players for his support to sport development in the State.

Ealier, Moffi had donated N1million to Pelican Stars FC, in addition to the donation of 25 balls each to the team and Calabar Rovers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Silver medal winning Eagles player who currently plays for Nice of France.

He moved to Nice in 2023 after playing for FC Lorient of France and Belgian club, KV Kortrijk.

Moffi, who is among the players invited for the Eagles world cup qualifying matches with South Africa and Benin Republic in June, debuted for the senior national team in 2021.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba