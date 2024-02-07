AFCON 2023: Babayaro urges Super Eagles to win trophy

Ex-Nigerian International, Celestine Babayaro has urged the Super Eagles to imbibe team spirit and dedication to win the 2023 AFCON tropgy .

Babayaro made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, while reacting to the Eagle’s 4-2 victory against South Africa to qualify for the final.

NAN reports that eagle’s defeated ‘Bafana Bafana’ of South Africa in a penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw of the 120 minutes of play including extra time.

According to him, only dedication and playing well can help the eagle win the tournament.

“I really like their mode of play as they show skills and energy during the last two matches, but the team need more dedication and one spirit to win the final match.

“They need to follow the coach’s instructions, add psychology and exhibit more skillful tactics as a team to win the AFCON glory.

“The game was impressive I must confess and I hope the glory is coming to Nigeria,” he said.

The Super Eagles wilk play the winner of the Cote d’Ivoire versus DR Congo in the final of the tournament.(NAN)

By Kazeem Akande

