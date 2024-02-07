Wednesday, February 7, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAFCON 2023: Babayaro urges Super Eagles to win trophy
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProjectSports

AFCON 2023: Babayaro urges Super Eagles to win trophy

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
61

Ex-Nigerian International, Celestine Babayaro has urged  the Super Eagles to imbibe  team spirit and dedication to win the 2023 AFCON tropgy .

Babayaro made the call   in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, while reacting to  the Eagle’s 4-2 victory against South Africa to qualify for the final.

NAN reports that eagle’s defeated ‘Bafana Bafana’ of South Africa in a penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw of the 120 minutes of play including extra time.

According to him, only dedication and playing well can help the eagle win the tournament.

“I really like their mode of play as they show skills and energy during the last two matches, but the team need more dedication and one spirit to win the final match.

“They need to follow the coach’s  instructions, add psychology and exhibit more skillful tactics as a team to win the AFCON glory.

“The game was impressive I must confess and I hope the glory is coming to Nigeria,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw

The  Super Eagles wilk play the winner of the Cote d’Ivoire versus   DR Congo  in the final of the tournament.(NAN)

By Kazeem Akande

Previous article
News Flash: Super Eagles advance to 2023 AFCON final
Next article
Court grants application seeking price control of goods in Nigeria
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.