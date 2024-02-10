AFCON 2023: Adepoju urges Super Eagles to win trophy

Mutiu Adepoju, Nigerian ex-international, has charged the Super Eagles to play their best and win the 2023 AFCON trophy against the host nation Cote D’Ivoire.

Adepoju, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the squad has what it takes to conquered the host nation.

NAN reports that thr Eagles would play against the Elephant of Cote d’Ivoire at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday.

According to him, playing against the host nation would not be an be easy task, but he want the eagles to play their best.

“Although it not going to be easy playing against the host nation, and they have come a long way to get to the finals.

” The team need more dedication, I believe with the defensive style they will definitely win in the finals,” he said.

“I believe the team will definitely want to play hard in front of their fans to bring the trophy to Nigeria,”he said.

Adepoju urged the Eagles to put in their best to make Nigerians proud at the AFCON final match.(NAN)

By Vivian Izu-Ibobo