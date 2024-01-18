AFCON 2023: Adamu, Maigari applaud Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against Côte d’Ivoire

Amos Adamu, former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission, has applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for defeating the host country, the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

By Aderonke Ojediran

Amos Adamu, former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission, has applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for defeating the host country, the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Adamu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the players played as a team for the good of the team.

The intense match went the way of the Super Eagles following a second-half penalty converted by Captain William Troost-Ekong.

The defender struck from 12 yards for the only goal of the game after VAR deemed that Victor Osimhen had been fouled. Nigeria move to four points after two games in Group A with Côte d’Ivoire remaining on three points.

“I’m super happy that our boys did us proud, they played as a team, and the result is evident. I want to urge them to keep it up. Defeating the host country is a big deal.

“I hope and pray that their game keeps getting better as they proceed in the tournament. This tournament is filled with surprises, so we should take each match seriously.

“I believe that the Super Eagles have the potential, we just have to keep showing them the needed support,” said Adamu.

On his advice for the team against Guinea-Bissau, he said: “that’s the coach’s job. He knows how to get his job done I believe.”

Similarly, Aminu Maigari, the 38th president of the Nigeria Football Federation, commended the players, urging them to keep the team spirit together.

“Playing against host country is always an herculean task. Any team that can successfully beat the host country is not a team to be toyed with. I’m proud of the team’s achievement.

“The defenders were fantastic, applause to them for not caving in under pressure, I salute their doggedness. For our next match I want them to put in the hard work.

“I want them to work extra hard, because in this edition of AFCON it seems the so called underdogs are ready to roar,” he said.

NAN reports that Super Eagles got a draw in their opening match against Equatorial Guinea in Group A, and will face Guinea Bissau in their last group match. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

