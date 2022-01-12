AFCON 2021: Super Eagles defeat of Egypt excites Kalu

A former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Kalu has commended the Super Eagles for their lone goal victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 in Cameroon.

Kalu who is the Chief Whip of the Senate hailed the Super Eagles for their determination and skills during the match, and urged the team to sustain the feat.

He noted that Nigerians were happy with the outcome of the match, which was an indication of major improvement in the team.

He, however, advocated for grassroots sports development in the country.

Kalu who is also the Pillar of Sports in Africa said, “I am delighted with the victory of Super Eagles against the Egyptian team.

“The players displayed their talents during the game and as such they deserve accolades for the feat attained.

“It was a good outing for the Super Eagles team.”

Kalu wished the team continued success in future matches. (NAN)

