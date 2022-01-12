AFCON 2021: Super Eagles defeat of Egypt excites Kalu

A former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Kalu has commended the Super Eagles their lone goal victory over the Pharaohs of at the Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) 2021 Cameroon.

Kalu who is the Chief Whip the Senate hailed the Super Eagles for their determination and skills during the match, and urged the team to sustain the feat.

He noted that Nigerians were happy with the outcome the match, which was an indication major improvement the team.

He, however, advocated for sports development the country.

Kalu who is also the Pillar Sports Africa said, “I am delighted with the victory Super Eagles against the Egyptian team.

“The players displayed their talents during the game and as such they deserve accolades for the feat attained.

“It was a good outing for the Super Eagles team.”

Kalu wished the team continued success future matches. (NAN)

