AFCON 2021: Football fans urge Super Eagles to ensure victory

Some football enthusiasts on Friday urged the Super Eagles to ensure victory against Sudan in their second match Group D of the African Cup Nations (AFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will take on Sudan Falcons of Jediane on Saturday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon.

A cross section of the fans told NAN in separate interviews in Bauchi that it was imperative for the team to maintain the tempo of the first match between Nigeria and Pharoahs of Egypt.

They said that while the Eagles started on a good footing, a lot of work needed to be done to ensure victory.

Mr Mahmood Aliyu, a football enthusiast, said there was the need for the players to keep up the spirit in their second group tie against Sudan.

Aliyu said that he had confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to win the match considering the high spirit in the camp and good condition of players.

“The eagles had their recovery training session in Garoua ahead of Saturday’s encounter with Sudan, so we are expecting good game,” he said.

Another football enthusiast, Mr Abbati Jahun, said the Super Eagles currently top Group D with three points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each while Egypt with no points at the bottom of the group.

“If the Eagles win the next game against the Falcons of Sudan and the result in the other fixture (Egypt versus Guinea-Bissau) is favorable.

“I understand that the Eagles vowed to maintain their winning momentum, we are praying for that,” he said.

Mr Nasiru Kobi, North East Zonal Secretary, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), said Nigerians were expecting the Super Eagles to emerge victorious in the match against Sudan.

Kobi said the players need to improve on their finishing because their finishing in the last match was not fantastic.

He said that the Super Eagles should not be carried away by the last match against Egypt, they should come out with full force and not underrate the Sudanese team.

“The Sudanese team is no serious threat to our progress, however, we need to be very careful in our defense,” he said.

Mr Umar Said, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, said that the match against Sudan would not be easy.

He said, “with the experience of players we will count against them because the Super Eagles have quality players.

“Considering our first game with highly rated Egyptians, the Eagles shouldn’t relent and underrate the Falcons of Sudan,” he said.

Also, Bello Ayuba, a football player, urged the Eagles not to loose focus in the match against Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

“The Super Eagles should take the match seriously, they shouldn’t loose focus to think the next game will be easy, they have to win it,” he said.

For his part, Sabastine Emma commended the interim Coach Augustine Eguavoen over the good coordination against Egypt, especially the team set up.

He said the players demonstrated great skills and determination in the opening match against Egypt and urged them to sustain the tempo. (NAN)

