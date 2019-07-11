AFCON 2019: Okowa hails Super Eagles for semi-final qualification

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their resilience and qualification for the semi-final of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, praised the Super Eagles for beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1 on Wednesday, to get the semi-final ticket.

He said that Deltans and Nigerians in general were fervently praying for the team to succeed in their quest to bring the trophy home.

The governor commended the coaching crew and the NFF for ensuring that all necessary logistics were in place to encourage the Eagles to defeat their South African counterparts.

He also urged the Eagles to remain focused and make the nation proud once again when they take on their opponents in the semi-final encounter.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you all for your success so far, even as I urge you all to remain committed and focused as you approach your next opponent in the semi-final encounter.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match with same zeal and vigour, as Nigerians are desirous to see you return home with the coveted trophy,” Okowa said.(NAN)

