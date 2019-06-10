AFCON 2019: Football fans laud Rohr’s decision to axe Iheanacho

Football fans in Ilorin have commended the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, over his decision to drop Kelechi Iheanacho from his final 23-man squad to represent Nigeria in Egypt.

Some fans who spoke separately with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday , expressed satisfaction with the coach’s 23-man list released on Sunday.

NAN reports that Rohr released his list on Sunday, with the exclusion of Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi of England Championship side Rotherham United (now relegated to the third division).

A Football fan, Mr Stephen Umuategbu, said Iheanacho had lost his magic touch and performed below expectation in the just concluded season in English Premier League (EPL).

“His confidence has long gone and he is underperforming even at club level. You can see in Leicester that Iheanacho is lacking in confidence and spend larger part of the season on the bench,” he said.

Another football enthusiast, Kunle Adeyemi, said the decision to drop Iheanacho was perfect for the team.

“Without sentiment, Iheanacho does not deserve a place in the squad because the Coach has once sounded a warning to him on his non-challant attitude on and off the field.

“Iheanacho is only living on past glory; it shows Rohr means business and ready to go with players that are in good form,” he said.

Bayo Jimoh told NAN that Iheanacho’s exclusion was a good news to football lovers as Nigerians expected nothing but the Cup in Egypt.

“Iheanacho was once the star boy at the youth level, but now he is becoming too relaxed.

“He needs to work hard to get back into the Super Eagles squad again,” he said.

One Yusuf Quadri said the Coach knew what was best for the team and should be fully supported by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“Dropping Iheanacho was the right call; let us leave the Coach alone to do his work. It shows there is nothing like automatic shirt for any player based on past records.

“Even at club level, Iheanacho did not take his chances even when Vardy was injured , he couldn’t cement his place,” he said.

NAN report that the three -time African Champions are drawn in Group B of the continental tournament, with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar which kicks on June 21. (NAN)

