AfCFTA: World Bank economist urges full rollout of AU passport

World Bank’s Chief Economist on Africa, Dr Albert Zeufack, has urged full roll out of the African Union passport without further delay.

Zeufack made the call at a roundtable on the African Continental Free TradeArea (AfCFTA), which is expected to finally take off in January.

The virtual forum was organised by Nazaru LLC, a U.S.-based business services firm founded by a Nigerian, Mrs Toyin Umesiri, to connect the world to Africa.

Zeufack stated that implementation of the single passport, especially for business travellers, was critical to the success of the AfCFTA.

According to him, the passport will go a long way in eliminating the barriers to free movement of investments, goods, services and people within the continent.

“Economic integration will be successful in Africa if we achieve physical integration by breaking down the non-tariff barriers, and ensure free movement of people.