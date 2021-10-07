AfCFTA: SON urges manufacturers to imbibe standardisation culture

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged manufacturers to imbibe the culture of standards to enable Nigeria to explore opportunities inherent in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCTA.



Malam Farouk Salim, Director-General of SON, made the call in Abuja while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 16th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF).

The 2021 trade fair, being organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has its theme as “Exploring Opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area’’.



Salim, represented by the Dr Justin Nickaf, Corporate Affairs and SON Consults, said SON had already put in place policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring standardisation of goods and services in Nigeria.

He stated that the organisation would do everything within its capacity in quality assurance activities to provide the necessary support and guidance for local manufacturing, imports and exports.



“Standards are tools that facilitate trade and business and it guarantees quality and when applied diligently, the output (product) is acceptable, fit for purpose and gives value for money and satisfaction to consumers everywhere,” he noted

He said it established desk for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in all its 41 state offices across the country to provide certification and support that would further strengthen standardisation in goods and services.



Salim said SON would not hesitate to sanction any erring manufacturers and importers whose action and inaction are to sabotage the good intentions of the federal government.



“As a standards body, our doors are open to all those in the business of manufacturing, import, export and provision of services to come forward on issues of standardisation that may require clarification,” Salim added.

The fair was scheduled to hold from Sept. 30, until Oct. 9. (NAN)

