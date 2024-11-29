AfCAC: Adeyemi’s re-election excites Keyamo  

Ms Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AfCAC), was on Thursday re-elected into the office at the 35th Ordinary Plenary Session in Brazzaville

By Gabriel Agbeja

Ms Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AfCAC), was on Thursday re-elected into the office at the 35th Ordinary Plenary Session in Brazzaville, Congo.

Adeyemi triumphed with 22 votes in favour and seven against.

Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, confirmed Adeyemi’s re-election in a statement signed by Mr Tunde Moshood, the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications.

Keyamo described the victory as a result of Adeyemi’s strong backing among the sector stakeholders.

“Her resounding victory reflects the collective confidence of AfCAC member States in her visionary leadership and achievements,” he said.

Keyamo said his commitment to spearhead strategic diplomatic engagements with African Union Member-States to rally support for Adeyemi’s candidacy reinforced Nigeria’s influence in shaping the continent’s aviation future.

“This is not just a win for Nigeria but for the entire African aviation industry.

“Adeyemi’s outstanding leadership and innovative vision have positioned AFCAC to deliver transformative progress across the continent.

“Nigeria remains committed to driving the goals of AfCAC and ensuring the realisation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

“To ensure transparency and fairness, an Election Commission was established under AfCAC’s Rules of Procedure for Plenary Meetings,” he said.

According to him, the commission, comprising representatives from various African Union regions, upheld the rigorous process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AfCAC oversees civil aviation matters across the continent and serves as the executing body for the Yamassoukro Decision (YD) and as the specialised agency of the African Union.

NAN also reports that AfCAC’s primary mandate includes implementing the Single African Air Transport Market; a vision uniting 37 member-states to enhance Africa’s aviation competitiveness and connectivity.

“Adeyemi’s re-election reaffirms her exceptional contributions to the Commission, particularly in fostering integration and sustainable growth in African aviation.

“Her tenure has been marked by groundbreaking initiatives aimed at enhancing air transport efficiency, safety, and collaboration across the continent,” Keyamo said.

He added that Adeyemi was poised to advance AfCAC’s objectives further, championing a robust, unified, and competitive air transport system for Africa with the renewed mandate.

The minister explained that Adeyemi`s leadership ensured that AFCAC would remain at the forefront of driving transformative progress in the region’s aviation sector.

“This milestone represents a proud moment for Nigeria, underlining its unwavering commitment to strengthening Africa’s aviation ecosystem and fostering unity across the continent,” he said. (NAN)