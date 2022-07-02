AFAN urges govt support to boost food production

By Joy Akinsanya

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Ogun chapter has urged the state and federal governments to adequately support farmers for increased food production in the country.

Mr Abiodun Ogunjimi, Secretary of the association, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Ogunjimi said governments should encourage farmers not to lose focus or interest in farming, to sustain food production in the country.

“Farmers need to be supported with inputs, finance, easy access to loans, land preparations, among others.

“The hardship encountered by farmers is not encouraging, as most of them quit the venture which adversely affect food supply in the economy.

“Most farmers have invested heavily without realising profit and they find it difficult to reinvest due to financial constraints.

“Our governments are doing their best but need to invest more in the agricultural sector.

“We have to practicalise the cliche of ‘no farmer, no nation’ which translates to no food,” he said.

He urged goverments and other relevant agencies to motivate the youth to embrace farming and avail them of the modern farming methods and techniques.

“The old farming methods are still being applied in several areas and this greatly discourages the youth.

“Governments should support farmers with mechanised equipment to make the venture attractive and less stressful.

“They should ensure that farmers access farm inputs, fertilisers, agro chemicals, seedlings, among others, to enhance food production. (NAN)

