The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), South-West has urged the Federal and State Governments to increase budgetary allocation to agriculture, to boost food security in the country.

The call is contained in a communique issued on Thursday after the association’s meeting in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan reports that the communique was signed by the AFAN South-West Chairman, Dr Femi Oke and representatives of AFAN from Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti and Osun state.

Specifically, the farmers urged government in the South-West to increase the budgetary allocation for agriculture to at least 20 to 25 per cent with immediate and full implementation.

They also enjoined South-West governors to ensure that all unutilised lands are cleared and utilised at least 30 meters from the major roads.

“The government can also allocate them to the farmers so we can make adequate use of them.

“We need a viable irrigation system in the South-West zone to enable us produce all year round food, our soil can plant any thing including onion and tomato.

“We also need security of our farm lands and environment so that farmers will be happy to go to the farm anytime.

“We also need to establish our own cattle ranch in the zone, this will enable us produce more meat and tackle the problems between farmers and herders,” they said.

The association also urged the governors to encourage youths to participate in agriculture and revive moribund farm settlements.

“The youths can be trained on different agricultural value chains and asked to handle the settlements.

“There is also need for the development of infrastructures and roads, especially those that lead to our farms,” they said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.