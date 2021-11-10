AFAN urges Adamawa Assembly to increase budgetary allocation for Agriculture

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Adamawa Chapter, has appealed to the State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture to increase the 2022 budgetary allocation of N2.5 billion for agriculture to N5 billion.

Alhaji Usman Michika, AFAN’s Chairman made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

Michika said the proposed allocation would not be enough for government to resuscitate the fertiliser blinding plant, procure tractors as well as other inputs for the farmers in the state.

“We are appealing to House Committee on Agriculture to revisit the budgetary allocation for agriculture before passage into law because N2.5 billion is too small.

“We want the upward review from N2.5 billion to N5 billion, as we all know that the whole world has turned to agriculture due to increasing population,’’ he said.

According to him, with current challenges faced by most of the farmers as a result of climate change, there is the need for government to provide affordable and available inputs for dry season farming.

“We don’t want it free; we want it at subsidised rate, affordable and available at the right time.

“We farmers want inputs on time because it enable us to prepare for the season and the number of hectares to cultivate,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.