AFAN seeks FG’s support for dry season farming in Imo

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Imo chapter, has appealed to the Federal Government to assist farmers in the state overcome the challenges associated with dry season farming.

Dr Vitus Enwerem, the AFAN Chairman in Imo, made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Enwerem, who decried dependence of farmers on the state on rainfall as the sole source of water for farming, urged government to consider the construction of dams in the state.

He commended farmers who could afford boreholes for irrigation during the dry season, adding that the water level in most parts of the state made sinking of boreholes unaffordable for most farmers in the state.

He also said that studies have shown that if dredged, the Imo River which lies on the boundary between Abia and Imo could irrigate about 450,000 hectares of land on both sides.

He urged government to check insecurity in the state and restore the commodity markets for ease of sale of farm produce.

The AFAN chairman urged banks and other financial institutions to assist large-scale farmers with loans to aid them procure farm inputs such as fertilizer, seeds and pesticides.

According to him, the astronomical rise in prices of farm inputs have contributed to increases in prices of food items, a situation which he said stifles productivity.

“Without water, there can be no farming because plants, livestock and birds all need water to thrive and we cannot continue depending on rainfall as the sole source of water for farming in Imo.

“We call on the Federal Government to construct dams in the South-East, using major rivers such as the Imo River to rescue the situation.

“Also, the absence of commodity markets coupled with the spate of insecurity, have frustrated sale of farm produce and we believe that these challenges can be effectively addressed by government.

“A farmer who cultivates a large expanse of land or manages an integrated farm should receive support from banks and other financial institutions to sink a borehole to produce all year round,’’ he said. (NAN)

