AFAN seeks adequate funding to address food shortage

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Delta chapter has called for improved funding of agriculture sector to guarantee food security in the country.

The former chairman of the association, Mr Eugene Jacob made the call on Thursday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri.

Jacob said the call had become imperative in view of the lingering food shortage in the country.

According to him, “food crisis is the worst form of crisis” hence the need for the government at all levels to urgently fund agriculture.

Jacob also urged the government to assist farmers with modern equipment noting that farming had gone beyond using cutlasses and hoes, to the use of machines.

He said that Nigeria is blessed with good arable land and favourable weather to boost agricultural yields and adequate funding would address the prevailing food shortage.

“The food shortages in the country can only be addressed when governments do the needful by providing farmers with funds and equipment.

“Government is not doing enough in funding agriculture. Every human being must eat. So there is need for the governments and stakeholders to collaborate to fund agriculture.

“Farming, aside providing food can also create a lot of employment. The trained farmers can engage and train more people in farming in the society.

“We can produce enough food that will crash the prices of foodstuffs in the market if the right thing is done. Hunger is around and it could cause havoc if we are not careful,” Jacob said.

He advised government to assist farmers with funds and incentives that would enable them engage most of the idle youths.

‘’An idle mind is the devil’s workshop, we need to engage them to channel their strength into a productive use because it is easier to prevent crime than to cure it,” Jacob said. (NAN)

