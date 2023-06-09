AFAN says 11m farmers adopt Tingo mobile application 

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says that no fewer than 11 million of its members have adopted the Tingo mobile smartphone and fintech applications for their daily operations.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Farouk Mudi, National President, AFAN, in Lagos on Friday.

Mudi said that the association had progressed in its lease and service agreement with Tingo, including its Nwassa platform.

AFAN is the umbrella organisation for all farmers, agricultural cooperatives and associations in Nigeria, committed to promoting the interests of farmers and the development of agriculture.

He noted that the association’s agreement with Tingo signifies a considerable stride in AFAN’s goal to provide its members with access to advanced mobile technology and financial services.

Mudi added that some AFAN members, have already started making their produce available for processing to Tingo Foods Plc, an affiliate of Tingo Mobile.

According to him, the development is a modest but promising step in AFAN’s partnership with the Tingo group.

“We are encouraged by the progress we have seen through our partnership with Tingo mobile.

“The use of digital technology among our members is growing and some of our farmers have started to engage with Tingo Foods Plc.

“We remain hopeful for more growth and improved utilisation of the products and services offered by Tingo and its group of companies,” Mudi said.

The AFAN president said that the collaboration underscores the association’s dedication to modernising agricultural practices and ensuring its members were given the necessary tools to adapt in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tingo Mobile Limited is a significant provider of mobile and fintech solutions in Nigeria.

AFAN is the umbrella organisation for all farmers, agricultural cooperatives and associations in Nigeria, committed to promoting the interests of farmers and the development of agriculture. (NAN)