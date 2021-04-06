The leadership of The Afaka Community (TAC ) and its entire people have commiserated with the President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Official Driver, Master Warrant Officer Saidu Afaka.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director Media and Publicity Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani and available to the press on Tuesday.

The statement said the people are extremely saddened by the news of the loss of their Illustrious son and offered their condolences.

TAC prayed that the Almighty Allah will give all the strength the family needs at this time of demoralization.

“Though his death is devastating, because the loss of a son can never be compared to any other loss as the vacuum cannot be filled by anyone. However, we offer our deepest condolences to the whole family and pray to God to strengthen them to cope up with the great loss, and be able to pass through this difficult time,” the statement said.

Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, statement byvthe presidency said.

The presidency also recalled that in 2016 MWO Saidu Afaka, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

The Afaka Community TAC prayed that God grant his immediate family, wife and children the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

