The Aero Contractors Airline on Wednesday commenced commercial flight operations with Boeing 373-400 from the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking during the launch of its flight operations at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, Mr Abdullahi Mahmood, Managing Director, Aero Contractors Airline, said that the decision was as a result of the state governor’s resolve to revamp economic activities in the state.

He said the inaugural flight to Bauchi was borne out of the importance attached to Bauchi State because of its commercial activities and also the state governor’s commitment.

“The choice of Bauchi State for flight operations was borne out of our own diligence, as we try to look at our commercial activities.

“We looked at Bauchi, naturally if you want to start any flight operations in the North-East, I think Bauchi stands in the right position for commencement of flight operations.

“Also, the executive governor of Bauchi State in his wisdom is trying to make sure that economic activities also brings in social activities to Bauchi.

“It’s very encouraging and this is part of our contribution to make sure that his dream is achieved,” he said.

The Managing Director explained that the airline would be operating four weekly flights from Abuja to Bauchi, with a flight per day, from Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday,

“As time goes on the operations would be increased to twice a day within the stipulated operation days in a week.

Mahmood commended the Bauchi state government as well as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for their efforts to ensure that the commence of operations was a success in Bauchi State.

Also speaking, Gov. Bala Mohammed, commended Aero Contractors and its Managing Director for carrying out due diligence on Bauchi and finding it worthy to bring flight operations to the state.

The governor who revealed that the state government spent a lot of money to bring an airline into the state in 2019, said no dime was paid to Aero Contractors Airline.

“Here we are as a state, we spent so much money on an airline to come here, but this company that we never even went to, approached us without giving us any conditions for subsidy.

“We are really very grateful for that. The competition they are bringing here is also not only within the aviation industry, but is for the business community in Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Gombe and Plateau states.

“This is because we intend for this providence, that Bauchi State, will be the hub of the North-East,” said the governor.

Mohammed also thanked the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who he said had graciously agreed to recognise Bauchi Airport as the hub for the North-East.

He assured Aero Contractors that the company would not regret the adventure of coming to Bauchi State, adding that the state government would do anything necessary to keep the company going in the state.

“We have seen that you are honest, you are with us and you mean well for our administration here in Bauchi State that you want to bring economic development to the state and the region.

“I assure you, our security in Bauchi is good, the business climate is also good and we will make sure all our government offices and travels will be tailored towards making sure that you get patronage,” Mohammed said.(NAN)

