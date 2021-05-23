Reports from locals around Ungwan Najaja, Kerawa, Igabi local government area, indicate that aerial patrols of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled a mass kidnap by armed bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed thisnin a statement Sunday.

Aruwan quoted statement which said the bandits invaded the village and kidnap scores of women. Security agencies were notified and fighter jets were swiftly mobilized to the location.

The armed bandits were moving with the large number of women kidnapped from Ungwan Najaja when the air platforms traced them to the outskirts of the village.

On sighting the air platforms and conscious of air interdictions following warning shots, the bandits scampered into the forest and abandoned the women.

The bandits had earlier injured one Hamza Ibrahim while moving out of the village with the kidnapped women, many of whom were house wives.

The injured person was rushed to a facility where he is receiving attention and stabilizing.

Noting the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the fighter jet crew, and thanked them for their swift response in rescuing the hostages from the mass kidnap attempt in Igabi LGA.

The government also noted appeals made by the community and has since contacted the relevant agencies for appropriate action.

