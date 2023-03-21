AEDC working to restore power to Bwari and environs in Abuja

By Constance Athekame

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it is working with stakeholders to restore power supply to Bwari and environs.

The Management of AEDC, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the power outage, currently being experienced in Bwari and environs, was due to technical fault on the feeder serving the area.

”The management of AEDC wishes to notify its esteemed customers in Abuja, Bwari Town, Ushafa Town, Dutse, Jigo, Kuduru, Kuchiko, Bmuko, Garam, Kogo., Veritas University and environs that the power outage they are currently experiencing is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving their areas.

”All responsible stakeholders are currently working hard to restore the power supply soonest,” it said.

The company said that it regret any inconveniences caused by the outrage. (NAN)