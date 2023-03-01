AEDC urges consumers to pay N1.2bn debt for February

By Obinna Unaeze

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has appealed to consumers to settle their over N1.27 billion debt for February if they must continue to enjoy uninterrupted power supply in March.

Mr Jasini Mamza, the company’s Marketing Manager made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Minna.

Mamza said that out of the over N1.54 billion revenue target for February, consumers had only paid N272 million.

He said that should the huge shortfall continued, the company would not be in a position to buy more power from the Generation Company of Nigeria to the consumers.

“When consumers pay their bills promptly, it will be the bases for sustainability as AEDC will be able to pay for the energy delivered and have the courage to request for more allocation.

“The energy delivered for the February was expected to generate over N1.54 billion revenue but the revenue collected as of Feb. 26 is just about N272 million.

“This is detrimental to any business,” he said.

Mamza said that whenever there was increase in electricity supply, the revenue target would increase due to increase in energy consumption.

He acknowledged that the economic realities, including the naira redesign in the country, had taken negative toll on the people, but consumers should pay their electricity bills to enable the company serve them better.

“We solicit for your support in the payment of your outstanding/current bills to enable us sustain the improved electricity supply.

“As stakeholders, we hold you in high esteem and we will always partner with you to improve energy supply,” he said

NAN reports that AEDC’s franchise area covers the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

The company is organised into nine regions and 39 area offices across the four states. (NAN)