AEDC to reward some customers with electricity token

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has disclosed that it will given out electricity token to some of its customers during the celebrstion of the globally celebrated customers setvice week. That of 2019 starts today.

Besides, the Company has also mandated its directors to man the customer care centres in some of its area offices in Abuja to receive customers’ complaints and resolve them.

In a press statement issued by the Company, AEDC said the issuance of free token to electricity customers and the deployment of its management staff to man the customer care centres in some of its offices within Abuja is a symbolic gesture aimed at showing appreciation to the customers for their loyalty to the AEDC brand and the importance the management attaches to the customers.

AEDC said further in the statement: “as a service provider, our customers remain one of our priceless assets on whose behalf we will continue to strive to deliver world class service. The globally celebrated customer service week offers us the unique opportunity to once again appreciate our customers for their loyalty to our brand”.

It will be recalled that in order to deliver premium service to customers, AEDC procured the integrated commercial management system otherwise known as InCMS and also upgraded its customer contact centre to be able to handle more volumes of customer complaints with greater visibility on the social media, which has been widely acclaimed at different fora by customers. The InCMS was commissioned by the NERC Chairman – Prof. John A. Momoh.

AEDC also transformed the MAP metering project to Mobile MAP Metering thus earning it the best MAP performing DisCo at the last review of the program by the regulator.