AEDC to install 320,000 meters in Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, FCT 2020 – MD

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it will install 320, 000 meters for consumers yet to have meters in Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2020

The Managing-Director (AEDC), Mr Earnest Mupwaya, represented by the General-Manager, Mr Isah Abdul-Rahaman, disclosed this in Minna on Friday at the AEDC Niger Region Customers Engagement/Consultation and Tariff Review Exercise.

“This is our goal in 2020 and that is what we are working towards, however, as I speak, FCT is more metered.

“We want to close up the gap and install over 320,000 meters this year alone in the region, and by 2021 we shall surely close the remaining gap” he said.

The region according to him, is made of Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and FCT.

Mupwaya said that what informed the consultation and tariff review exercise was to make progress in the power sector and also meet the desire of the customers with better services.

“You will all agree with me that people are yearning for power and it is not there. We do not have enough meters or transformers to go round.

“The yearnings of consumers informed this meeting and at the end, AEDC will be able to meet up with yearnings of the people to serve them better.

“We are surely going to meet up by giving everybody meter, give more power supply, buy more transformers and make every customer happy for the contract entered,” he said.

According to Mupwaya, the feedback from all the stakeholders is very beneficial as AEDC has learnt valuable lesson on how customers received their services, saying that the customers are the company’s mirror.

“We have received various complaints that will make us to go back to the drawing board.

The complaint is a guide; because the customers are our mirror, they have shown us where we are doing well and where we defaulted.

“All that has formed a very good feedback for AEDC management to re-plan and re-strategise so that at the end the customers will be happy for good service

rendered,” he said.

He then appreciated consumers for their good conduct and maturity despite the problems. He tasked them to continue to engage them in dialogue rather than in dispute saying that will make everyone happy.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many stakeholders were present including Tailors Association of Nigeria, Printers Association of Nigeria, Welders Association of Nigeria, and Carpenter Association of Nigeria among others. (NAN)