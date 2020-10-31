AEDC, TCN working to restore normal power supply to parts of FCT — GM

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) says it is working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore normal power supply to parts of FCT.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC General Manager, Communication, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

“Management of AEDC has explained the reason for the load shedding being experienced by its customers in some parts of the FCT.’’

Fadipe said the load shedding was occasioned by a fault on one of the 60 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) transformers at the TCN 2 x 60MVA station at Kubwa, Abuja

He listed the areas affected to include Kubwa, Dei Dei, Lower Usman Dam, Bwari, Dutse, Dawaki, 3rd Avenue, 69 Road, 64 Road, 62 Road, Gwarinpa, Sunshine Estate, Map Global Estate, and I pent Estate.

Others according to him are Queens Estate. Kafe Gardens 1, 2 and 3. Efab Estate, Home Security Estate, Fine Estate, Macopoli, Marine, Adkan, Verozone, Justice, Davis and Police Estates.

Fadipe said that the load shedding had the potential of disrupting the socio-economic activities of its customers as well as its own obligations toward the market,

He, however, said that AEDC and TCN were working on how to speedily resolve the issue, especially because of the onset of the dry season, which it said would have serious effects on the comfort of its customers.

“AEDC therefore, appeals to all affected customers to please bear with it as it is working assiduously with TCN to ensure the restoration of normal power supply to the affected customers.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager (Public Affairs) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that TCN engineers were working round the clock to fix it.

She said that AEDC had been informed and both companies were working together to resolve the issue.

Mbah said TCN had also made arrangements to bring in a new transformer from Lagos.

According to her, the process to bring in a new transformer has been delayed by some clearing issues at the Lagos Port.

“However, the issue has been sorted out as the transformer will leave next week and will take about three days to get to the sub-station and will take about three weeks to be installed.

“TCN is doing this to increase supply of power to the affected areas as the company has the interest of its customers at heart. (NAN)