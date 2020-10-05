AEDC set to reward “loyal” customers

The Managing Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Mr Ernest Mupwaya, says its `2020 Customer Service Week’ will be an opportunity to appreciate its customers for their loyalty.

AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Fadipe quoted the managing director as saying that “this is an auspicious period to demonstrate our appreciation to our esteemed customers and recognise the importance of customer service within an organisation.’’

He said that the 2020 customer service week, which has “Dream Team’’ as its theme, highlights the significance of teamwork and collaboration in providing outstanding service to customers.