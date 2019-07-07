AEDC says not denying Niger electricity deliberately

By Tina George, Minna

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said that it is not denying the people of Niger state electricity, deliberately.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Fadipe Oyebode was responding to questions by newsmen on why electricity supply to the state had dropped from 12 hours.

According to him, whatever load of electricity went to Niger is the portion of what the distribution company has to distribute.

Oyebode who was the keynote speaker at the launch of a electricity themed magazine, declared that the desire of AEDC is to make sure that every part of its franchise area was attended to.

“Whatever load is coming to Niger state is a function of what we also have, the quantum we get is what we give out.

“It is not a deliberate attempt to deny Niger people of electricity. There is no deliberate policy. In recent times there have been great instability in the network and it affects what we give out at any given time.”

He lamented that the distribution company was still selling electricity at a loss because the tariff being charged does not meet with its cost of production, adding that this had also affected service delivery.

In his address, the Publisher of the Magazine, Abdulhamid Adeshina said the power sector was being grossly under-reported, which is why a lot of people were not aware of their rights as consumers.

He said that the magazine seeks to address the vacuum in the reportage of power events across the country as well as improve the knowledge of those operating in the power sector.

Adeshina further called for training and retraining of journalists on the power and energy sector to position them in a better way to report effectively and efficiently.

