AEDC restates commitment to pay all legitimate allowances to staff-MD

By Constance Athekame



The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says the company is committed to settling all legitimate allowances owed staff.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday following a threat from the workers to shutdown the operations of the establishment.

The threat notice was given by the two labour unions in electricity supply industry, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC).

The unions have respectively resolved to resume their earlier suspended strike over non-implementation of agreements reached with the AEDC since Nov. 5 and Nov 7, 2024.

The unions threatened to resume the suspended action over non-remittance of pension deductions for 16 months, non-implementation of the national minimum wage.

”Non-promotion and the continuous stagnation of members of staff for over 10 years, non-confirmation of staff on acting appointment, non-regularisation and proper placement of appointments amongst others.”

Okwuokenye said that management had been engaging constructively with the union representatives regarding the notice of industrial action.

”We are committed to ensuring that all legitimate allowances owed to staff are settled promptly, subject to our financial processes and regulatory compliance.

”We have already initiated dialogue with the union leadership to address their concerns transparently and to seek a mutually agreeable resolution.

”We are confident that, through continued negotiation and open communication, we will find a way to avert any disruption to our operations and to uphold our commitment to the welfare of our employees, ”he said.

According to him, employees of AEDC are at the heart of all the company does, and their well-being and welfare are paramount to management.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)