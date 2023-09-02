AEDC gets new managing director 

By Constance Athekame

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) has announced Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe as its new Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer.

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said that the new managing director assumed duty on Friday.

Etim said that the Board of AEDC appointed Ezeafulukwe as the MD following the acquisition of 60 per cent stake in the company by Transcorp-led investors.

He said that Ezeafulukwe while taking over from the outgoing MD Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi expressed commitment to take AEDC to its rightful position in the country’s power sector.

The AEDC boss also promised to improve the performance of the company as it relates to its customers and other stakeholders.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

