AEDC flags off national mass metering

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has flagged off the national mass metering program as part of its efforts in transforming the power sector.

The National Mass Metering Program was done in partnership with MOJEC Meter Company.

Managing Director, AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya in his speech at the occasion on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the significance of the program was that it was designed with sufficient resources to meet every customer’s need.

Mupwaya who disclosed that AEDC has installed 300,000 meters said that the number is insufficient to close the gap.

He said, “With this programme, the company will be able to acquire 900,000 which will be enough to only meter everyone but even replace those defective meters.

“This will cost an estimated cost of N63bn, but we believe that the next phase of procurement which will be competitive and government initiative ensuring that the meters are manufactured within Nigeria and in a large quantity, the price will automatically drop. So that is the value in the economy.

“The first phase which began today up to end of December, we are there to install up to 101, 000 meters.

“Once meters are available, it is our duty ensure that as quick as possible, to meter our customers in our catchment areas.

“The is very comprehensive because it will cover not just the FCT, but also Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger State.

“Whereas most of the developed countries have achieved 100% ectrification as well as high reliability in providing power in sufficient quantity and quality”.

Mupwaya said power sector transaction is very important because is closely related to the economic development of the country.

He opined that there is a direct relationship between electricity consumption and the level of development of a nation.

According to him, by providing reliable and sufficient electricity, it means that the economy can be powered, and with the growth of the economy the demand for electricity will also increase.

The AEDC MD pointed out that there has been challenge in trying to effect electricity transformation in the country,

He said most of these challenges are historical, because the relative investment which were put in generation, transmission and distribution were such that the distribution investment were lower compared to what was invested in generation and transmission thereby creating a weak link in distribution.

“And one of the major weak links is the metering of customers. By metering customers, we create transparency in electricity transfer chain.

“We create willingness for customers to pay because they can now be able to relate the construction of units and what they are paying as opposed to estimated billing,” he said.

He pointed out that the mass rollout of over 900,000 meters and other DISCOs with similar number will create massive employment.

“First as meter engineers who will be required to take part in the installation of the program, beyond installation, these engineers will be assimilated into the DISCOs to become meter inspectors to ensure that the meters are functioning properly and that they are not compromised.

“The improvement in the revenue of the DISCOs will be ploughed back in the delivery of quality electricity distribution, among other benefits.

“It will boost business in the informal and formal sectors of the economy. It will accerete economic growth,” he said.

Mupwaya appealed to the customers to accept these meters and to avoid meter tampering, while commending loyal customers who are law abiding.

He commended the federal government for availing them the resources which according to him, is now a game changer, adding that these resources will make it possible for AEDC to transform the power sector once and for all.

In her remark, the Group Managing Director (GMD) MOJEC Meter Company, Chantelle Abdul, urged electricity consumers to see the meter as their helper that will enable them get bills correctly and pay the right amount.

Abdul who commended the AEDC as well as the federal government, said that the program is to ensure that customers do not have to pay cash out of their pockets for meter anymore.

“I want us to applaud AEDC and of course the federal government who accepted, I think this is also note worthy, prior to now, the customers have to pay for the meter upfront.

“What this program is here to do is ensure that the customer does not have to pay cash out of his pocket anymore.

“And am sure in this Post-COVID and Post-EndSARS, this is a welcome development that we are able to pay for the meter via the tariff, so technically speaking you don’t have to pay for the meter upfront anymore.

“That is what this national meter rollout is about,”she said.

She assured that MOJEC is committed to the program, disclosing that MOJEC has set aside a 100,000 meter for AEDC alone.

The MOJEC GMD further said that in the first quarter of 2021, they have another 100,000 meters that they will be bringing in to support the program, to ensure that meters are available for distribution for all the areas that the AEDC covers.