AEDC explains delay in meter installation under MAP

June 5, 2019




The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says delay being experienced by customers in installation  of  meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme is due to registration and verification of customers premises.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications  said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fadipe, was reacting to complaints by customers in AEDC’s franchise areas over  delays being  experienced in getting meters installed in their houses.

Some customers, who had registered  online for  meters told NAN that they were yet to get response from AEDC and the MAP providers, especially on how payment could  be made for a meter.

They  had said the procedures for  installation were unnecessarily being delayed in spite of directives from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that meters should  be installed under 10 working days after payment.

NERC had said metering of electricity consumers under the MAP programme would begin on May 1.

The commission had  also  said customers should expect meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs.

Meanwhile, AEDC had also appointed Mojec International Ltd., Meron Consortium and Turbo Engineering Ltd., to provide 487,000, 213,000 and 200,000 meters for customers in  its  coverage areas  of  FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger states.

The company had recently  inaugurated the installation of meters under MAP in its coverage areas.

Fadipe, however, said: “ I know that customers are still under the burden of the delay they experienced in the previous metering project.

“But this MAP programme should not last more than a  month , everything put together, it can never be like the previous metering.

“The process  is  such  that  you must go through the MAP and I don’t  think  that it will last more than a month before we  install meter  for a customer.

“ The moment you finish registration, there are one or two processes you have to go through which is inclusive of site verification.

“It is when they have finished the site verification that they will now ask you to go and pay after one or two other processes.

“So, it is actually when you have paid that they can start counting the 10 working days for the installation.

“The period of delay is the period before payment that is where the challenge is.

“Of course given the fact that the backlog is huge, we must also expect that we need to be careful, so that we don’t muddle up the process.

“Because we have to take all the data, key them into the system, keep them in the data base and then get back to the customer at the appropriate time.’’

The AEDC spokesperson also said in the event of any challenge on the MAP procedures, customers  could also get information   from the “Frequently Asked Questions“ section  on the company’s website.

“Once they go on our website, www.Abujaelectricity.com  they will see all of the things they need to do.

“Let them just read the frequently asked questions, all of those of information.

“ And if there is any other one that is giving them challenge, we can always linked them up with the MAP project team, that will handle each and every challenge that they may have’’.(NAN)




