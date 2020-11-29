AEDC blames disruption in power supply on vandals

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has blamed the disruption of power supply in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on vandals.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Fadipe listed some of the affected areas to include Kaura District, Galadimawa, Lokogoma, Suncity, Moccido Housing Estate, Games Village and Eyes Centre Hospital,

“Others include the National Stadium, Feeds Milipat Filling Station, part of Indoor Stadium, Kuchingoro, Karamajigi, King Park Estate, Royal Ancor Estate, DSS Quarters, Wilbahi Estate, Wuye, Utako and environs,” he said.

He said that the outage was caused by the activities of vandals on the 330/132 kilo Volt (KV) Gwagwalada/Kukwaba line.

He said that while the maintenance crew of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was already working on the vandalised section of the 330kV/132kV line, efforts were being made to backfeed customers from Apo.

Fadipe who apologised to the customers for the disruption, promised that electricity supply would be restored once the fault was cleared.(NAN)