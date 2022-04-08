AEDC begins distribution of 2,500 prepaid meters in Kogi

By Thompson Yamput

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has fixed April 12 for the commencement of distribution of more than 2,500 prepaid meters to residents of Kogi.

The AEDC Public Relations Officer, Kogi Region, Mrs Ifeoma Arudi, announced this on Friday in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Arudi said that the distribution was part of the AEDC Mobile MAP Scheme towards ensuring that millions of its customers, who were without meters, get metered within 24 hours.

“People have been complaining about what they described as crazy bills, therefore, they should ensure they get a prepaid meter for their use.

“We are so concerned that millions of our customers are without prepared meters and this Mobile MAP Scheme is designed to address their problems.

“The programme or distribution is scheduled to start on April 12 and to end on April 23 on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Although we have more than 2,500 meters for a start, there is still room for more to be brought for our customers in Kogi,” she explained.

The company spokesman further said that the cost of a single-phase meter is N63, 061.32 while a three phase meter costs N117, 910.69.

“This opportunity is opened for customers in Lokoja, Ganaja, Okene, Idah, Anyimgba and Kabba axis,” she said.

Arudi said that the distribution was expected to begin by 9 a m. daily at the AEDC office at No 155 IBB Way, near the UBA office, Lokoja.

She, however, urged residents in the mentioned axis to ensure that they get their meters within 24 hours during the AEDC’s Mobile MAP Scheme, considering the high demand for the prepaid meters in the state.(NAN)

