AEDC attributes power outage in parts of FCT to faulty feeder

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has attributed the power outage experienced in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to its faulty 33kV NIPP feeder.

The management of AEDC in a statement on its official X handle on Wednesday said that the power outage was also due to repairs on the transmission station at AT4.

“The management of AEDC wishes to notify its esteemed customers in Abuja that the power outage being experienced is due to a fault affecting the 33kV NIPP feeder.

“Repairs on the transmission station at AT4 are ongoing,” it said.

The company listed the areas affected to include, Dantata Estate, FO1, Chikakore, Byazin, Byazin Across, Gbazango, Guida Community, Military Pension Board and its environs.

“While we regret the inconvenience caused by the power outrage, please be assured that all relevant stakeholders are working to ensure power supply is restored soonest,’’ it said. (NAN)

By Constance Athekame