AEDC assures full restoration of power supply to FCT Feb. 23

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company says electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) will begin to enjoy full power supply from Feb 23.

By Constance Athekame

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company says electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) will begin to enjoy full power supply from Feb 23.

The company said this in a statement on its X handle in Abuja on Monday.

It said the ongoing restoration efforts by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on the underground transmission line damaged by vandals near Millennium Park in Abuja, will be completed by Feb. 23.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has assured that restoration efforts are actively ongoing, with their engineers’ working day and night to replace and reconnect the damaged cable.

“TCN is committed to complete the work and restore normal power supply to Central Area Transmission Substation (AT5) on Feb. 23, ‘’ it said.

The company said that it regret the continued power supply disruption affecting Wuye, Utako, Jabi, Mabushi and Katampe Districts.

Others are Life Camp, Wuse Zones 1-7, Wuse 2, Maitama, parts of the Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas.

It said power disruption was due to the vandalisation of the 132kV Katampe – Central Area underground transmission cable.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause you and sincerely appreciate your patience. While repair work continues, load management will be implemented to optimise available supply.

“We remain in close collaboration with TCN to ensure a swift resolution and the full restoration of power to the affected areas, ”it said.(NAN)