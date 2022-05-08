AEDC assures customers of stable electricity supply

By Constance Athekame

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has assured customers of its ability and technical competence to provide safe and stable electricity supply.

AEDC’S Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AEDC was reacting to a message that had gone viral.



According to the message, there will be high voltage on Monday and that customers are advised to switch off their appliances.



Etim said that the message was false.

The message states “A PIECE OF ADVICE FROM NEPA, (Power Holden Company).



”You and the entire Public are humbly advised to turn off all appliances in your home because there is hope for power supply new week starting from May 9, 2022.



”The initial power supply will be coming with high voltage because most industries have switched to their Generating Power supply.



“The first power Supply will or may come with damaging effect. Please, save your Electronic Gadgets and appliances.”



Etim said that AEDC would continue to provide safe and stable electricity supply to customers in their homes and offices.(NAN)

