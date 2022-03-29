AEDC appoints new Managing Director

By Constance Imasuen

The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC),m has announced the appointment of Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment was announced by the Chairman of the Board of AEDC, Mr Victor Osadolor in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Osadolor said Fadeyibi, a turn-around manager with more than 20 years executive management experience, succeeds Mr Akinwumi Bada, who served as the company’s Interim Managing Director.

Prior to joining AEDC, Fadeyibi was the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

He was also the pioneer Managing Director at Transcorp Power Ltd, Ughelli, Delta where he ramped up the generating company’s performance from 164MW to 634MW in 25 months.

He joined Transcorp Power from General Electric where he had held several strategic roles with oversight for Middle East and Africa.

“A fellow of several professional bodies, Fadeyibi obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the State University of New York, SUNY Buffalo.

“And the General Electric Power Systems University in Schenectady, New York, where he completed his training in turbine power systems and applied knowledge.

“This he obtained toward developing the Global Turbines/Generator Field resources,” he said.

AEDC also announced the appointment of Mr Kassim Burkullu as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), replacing Mr Oluwafemi Zacchaeus who had served as the Interim Chief Technical Officer.

Burkullu, a seasoned engineer and energy industry expert, brings over 25 years’ cognate experience spanning several sectors to bear.

He joined AEDC from Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) where he was Head, Corporate Technical Operations Services.

The Chairman of the Board, AEDC, Mr Victor Osadolor, who spoke on the new appointments said: “we are very delighted that both Fadeyibi and Burkullu are joining our company.

“They are bringing with them exceptional abilities and invaluable industry expertise.They will effectively complement the component of management team already in place.”

“These appointments are necessary steps in positioning AEDC toward efficiency in customer service delivery and ensuring the effectiveness of turnaround embarked upon by the new management of the company.

“We are convinced that with a combined industry experience of over five decades, the new executives are very capable of meeting the yearnings of millions of our customers who seek seamless power services,” he said.

Also commenting on his appointment, Fadeyibi said, “I must commend the management of AEDC and the previous managing director for the work done so far.

“I also commend the company for the confidence reposed in me to help achieve the goals of this great organisation.

“I have studied the strategic focus of this business and with the full support of the board, we are sure to meet and even surpass our expectations for this great company.” (NAN)

