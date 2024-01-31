AEDC appoints new management

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has appointed a new management with Mr Godfrey Abbah becoming Chief Technical Officer.

A statement by its Acting Managing Director, Mr Victor Ojelabi, indicated that Ms Leticia Ejendu was appointed one of the three Chief Business Officer (CBO).

”She will oversee the other regions pending the appointment of the other two,” it added.

Mr Ibem Idika was appointed Head, Human Resources, with Irene Nwankwo becoming Chief Internal Auditor, while Mimi Angyu was appointed Branding and Corporate

Communication manager.

The statement added that Sasi Jaja would be in charge of Regulatory and Government Relations.

“I strongly believe that these appointments will strengthen our executive management cadre and add significant value to the company’s strategic objectives.

“Further announcements will be made as we fill up all the critical roles. I urge everyone to remain committed and dedicated as we work towards making AEDC the leading distribution company in Nigeria,’’ it said.

Ojelabi recall that AEDC began operations and business of power distribution in November 2013 as one of 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) granted license to operate.

“Within 10 years, the company has recorded landmark achievements in the power sector in the areas of metering deployment, customers centricity and network expansion and improvements,” he noted. (NAN)

By Constance Athekame

