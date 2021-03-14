The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) has apologised to its customers in Karu and environs, for power interruption to the area, blaming it on ”technical challenges”.



AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, explained that some technical challenges from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), were responsible for the service interruption.



”This is to inform the public that AEDC customers from Karu to Lafia have been unable to receive electricity supply since the evening hours of March 13.



“The 132 kilo Volt (KV) line from Apo Transmission Station to Akwanga Transmission Station and serving Karu Transmission Station, Keffi Transmission Station and Akwanga Transmission Station had been opened and restored late during the night hours.



“However, upon restoration, the affected transmission stations have remained on station service only, up to this moment, due to some technical challenges.



“Our colleagues in TCN are working around the clock to resolve this,” he said.



Fadipe said that as a result of the interruption, AEDC customers in Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Karshi, Mararaba, Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia, and environs, are currently unable to have access to electricity for their activities.



“While we sincerely apologise to the affected customers, please be informed that the TCN maintenance crew is already at work to ensure that the challenges are speedily dealt with,” he said.



However, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s, General Manager, Corporate Affairs said that AEDC had been informed on March 13 of TCN’s planned annual maintenance of 150 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) 132/33KV Power transformer (TR1) at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation.



She added that after the successful completion of the scheduled maintenance, the engineers experienced a challenge in restoring the transformer, as a result of which Apo, Karu, Keffi and Akwanga were asked to drop some load until TR 1 was restored.



She said TCN maintenance crew worked assiduously and were able to resolve the issue today, March 14.



” Supply would be fully restored through the transformer shortly, she said. (NAN)

