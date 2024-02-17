Saturday, February 17, 2024
AEDC apologises to consumers over power interruption

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC),  has apologised to it’s consumers over the power interruption being experienced in its franchise areas.

The  management of the company made the apology in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologise for this disruption.

“We would like to inform you that we are aware of the unstable power supply experienced in recent times essentially caused by insufficient power allocation to us.

”This has constrained us to implement load curtailment directives across our franchise to manage the situation for grid stability, ”it said.

The company said that the insufficient power allocation would  involve occasional temporary interruption of power supply to certain areas for a limited period.

The company said that it was working diligently to minimise the impact of these outages.

”We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

”Please be assured that we will continue to update you on the situation and provide any necessary information as it becomes available,” it said.(NAN)

