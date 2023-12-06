AEDC announces annual maintenance on Katampe-Apo transmission line

The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC) says the annual maintenance on Katampe-Apo 132 Kilo Volt (kV) Transmission Line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will hold from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13.

This is contained in a statement by the AEDC in Abuja on Wednesday.

The company said that power outage would occur daily from 8:00a.m., to 6p.m. which would lead to a 40.0 Megawatts (MW) reduction in load within Apo, Karu, Keffi, Akwanga, and Kukwaba 132kV transmission substations.



It listed the areas to be affected to include Apo, Garki, National Hospital, Garki 2, Asokoro, Guzape, Lugbe (Airport Road), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and environs and parts of Nasarawa State.

”While we regret the inconvenience caused, please be assured that this extension is intended to enhance service delivery,” the company said(NAN)

By Constance Athekame

