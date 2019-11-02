AEDC alerts on power supply interruption in parts of Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company,AEDC, has said it will this Saturday morning interrupt power supply to some parts of Abuja .An statement signed by Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC General Manager, Corporate Communicayions said the move was to enable the company replace a 150mm single core cable transporting electricity from the TCN facility identified as AT5 to its injection substation identified as B33 all in the Central Business District.

According to AEDC, the purpose of the interruption is to enable its team of engineers and technicians decommission the 150mm single core cable, which has outlived its useful lifespan and can no longer deliver optimum service to the customer it is serving.

Areas to be affected include Jabi, General Hospital in Life Camp, Maitama, Central Business District, Garki as well as Wuse Zones 1-7.

The interruption is expected to last from 10am to 4pm.

While appealing for the understanding of the customers, AEDC said it has timed the interruption with the aim of reducing to the barest whatever inconveniences businesses and homes will experience. AEDC further disclosed that all logistical details have been resolved so as to ensure that supply is restored immediately the exercise is completed and all safety issues resolved professionally.